PHILADELPHIA – One of the beautiful things about Hubert Davis, as we’ve gotten to sort of know him over the last year, is that he never hides his faith.

He is a man who operates daily by it, and part of that is his service to the players he coaches. If streaks matter here, the rookie North Carolina coach is probably approaching something Cal Ripken-esque with respect to articulating in press conferences how none of this is about him, that his every fiber is driven to help the players achieve the North Carolina basketball experience and their personal goals.

Some of that came to fruition Sunday night at Wells Fargo Center when the Tar Heels beat St. Peter’s, 69-49, to win the East Region championship of the NCAA Tournament and advance to the Final Four.