AJ: A Reliable Little Would Be Huge Moving Forward
CHAPEL HILL – If Nassir Little plays like he did in Saturday’s 77-59 win over Florida State moving forward, or at least somewhat like that, North Carolina has as good a chance at winning the nation...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news