If North Carolina is going to stick around the NCAA Tournament for a while, the Tar Heels must be at their very best out of the gate.

When you’re a number eight seed, as is Hubert Davis’ team, there aren’t any picnics, and taking on Marquette is certainly a challenging task.

Never mind the Golden Eagles that beat the Heels in the Smith Center last season. Only three players from that team are still in the program, and only one who played remains at Marquette. Greg Elliott had a nice night, though, scoring 15 points and registering four steals. He was kind of thorny for the Heels.



