CHAPEL HILL – The groans throughout Kenan Stadium as halftime arrived Saturday night were unmistakable.

No boos, but expressions of concern. Disbelief, too.

Perhaps it is hard to imagine now since North Carolina eventually turned in a 59-39 victory, ending a four-game skid against Virginia in the South’s Oldest Rivalry. But there was genuine concern and for good reason.

It appeared the Tar Heels were going to roll the disliked Cavaliers right on out of Chapel Hill sending them to Charlottesville with the kind of shellacking that conveys an emphatic message. And the Tar Heels were doing just that.