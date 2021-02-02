CLEMSON, SC – Roy Williams doesn’t need to worry about fielding questions regarding his team turning the corner any time soon. If he does, which would mean North Carolina strings together some wins again, he now has the perfect response.

“Remember the Clemson game,” he will reply, or something along those lines. Toss in a “frickin” and a “blankety blank” and you will pretty much have it nailed.

The Tar Heels were making clear progress, that cannot be denied, in winning three straight and six of seven. But turning the corner means not revisiting the terrors of December, and that’s exactly what they did during a 63-50 loss at Clemson on Tuesday night here at Littlejohn Coliseum.