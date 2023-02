SOUTH BEND, IN – Survive and advance. Sort of.

That might be a way to describe North Carolina’s rock fight with Notre Dame on Wednesday night, a game in which the Tar Heels managed to leave Purcell Pavilion with a 63-59 victory.

It wasn’t aesthetically pleasing by any means, and may well have been the ugliest win of the season for a team that hasn’t exactly been giving the highlight reel a workout. But it was a win. It was a March-is-near win. And by virtue of getting victory number 17 of the season, the Tar Heels made their home game versus No. 6 Virginia on Saturday that much more important.