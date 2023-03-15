That the ACC had only three teams as locks for the NCAA Tournament on the morning of Selection Sunday was and is a major story in college athletics that needs deep probing to determine how on earth this has happened.

In all, the league got five teams into the field.

Pittsburgh was in first place ten days before the field was unveiled, but had to play in Dayton. Clemson, which got a two-day bye in the ACC Tournament, didn't even get into the big dance.

Quite frankly, it’s beyond comprehension that ACC basketball has fallen off a cliff with no apparent signs it will find a branch to grab onto preventing a full plummeting to the earth. ACC hoops is in serious trouble, but what are the member schools, and the conference in general, going to do about it?

At a time when the league wants to renegotiate the brutal TV deal John Swofford signed, it doesn’t help that it's worst among power conferences in the two revenue sports. This isn’t new for football, on which just a couple of seasons a decade ago contended for top billing in the nation.