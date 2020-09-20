Two weeks into the college football season and the ACC has been the cat’s meow.

Four of the top seven stories on Rivals’ national site Sunday morning were about ACC games played Saturday. Both ABC primetime games this season have been ACC games. Both ESPN GameDay sites have been in the ACC.

The No. 1 team in the land is in the ACC, the most interesting team is also in the ACC, at least for this season. Seven league members are in the Top 25. And the sneakiest team that could breakthrough and generate serious national buzz down the road is also in the ACC, and North Carolina is already being pushed in that direction by some.

The Big 12 has been brutal so far, losing three times at home last week to Sun Belt Conference squads, and Oklahoma State looked awful in barely beating Tulsa on Saturday. It also helps that the SEC doesn’t start until next weekend and now the Big Ten has flip-flopped on its decision to cancel the season five weeks ago and will start up a week before Halloween. The Pac-12 may soon decide it wants back in on the act.

So, with all of that, the ACC is the lead horse nationally right now, even with its many missed kicks, botched special teams play, and out-of-sync offenses that have been on display.