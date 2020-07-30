TarHeelIllustrated - AJ: ACC Slate Appears Manageable For Heels

Finally, 2020 gave us something fun. Wednesday afternoon at around 4:35 seemed a bit like Selection Sunday, when the NCAA reveals its annual 68-team hoops bracket. The unknown was no longer. The ACC had at long last made up its mind. Sort of. It unveiled a league football schedule for this year. That slate includes Notre Dame, which can compete for the ACC championship. And, it’s looking more and more like there will be football in some fashion this fall. Shew! We don’t yet know the dates of the games, as of this writing, or the order. And there’s more stuff to iron out, in addition to each ACC team getting a nonconference game it can schedule. That Clemson-South Carolina streak should be okay, pending the SEC's eventual decision on its schedule. So, given the alternative, and what many people with loud voices were pushing for, it appears we will have football this fall, and with a 10-game ACC slate, we will also get a pretty good idea of the league’s true pecking order. A Clemson-Notre Dame title game some have been clamoring for over the last week could happen, though they meet in South Bend this season, so one of them will suffer an ACC loss.

Sam Howell and company face a schedule loaded with opportunity. (Jacob Turner, THI)

That opens the door for North Carolina to keep its trajectory in place and race to an ACC title game appearance versus the winner between the Tigers and Fighting Irish. You know the folks in Greensboro want at least tje Golden Domers or Hold That Tiger in that game. Carolina’s slate really isn’t all that daunting, though it’s challenging enough Mack Brown and his staff will have a full understanding of who their team is by Thanksgiving. Like Clemson, the Tar Heels also play Notre Dame, but they get the Irish inside Kenan Stadium. A Carolina win win could cancel out the Irish's ACC title hopes. Yes, Notre Dame has ACC footbll title hopes. It's still 2020. The Heels also get nemesis Virginia Tech at home. Wake isn’t bad and the Deacs visit Chapel Hill for Surratt Bowl II giving Carolina a shot at redemption from last September. NC State and Syracuse are also home games for the Tar Heels and might be the lesser of UNC’s ACC opponents. The road slate is very interesting and could be much more challenging than it currently appears. Miami’s range is what Miami’s range always is: From mediocre to really good. Florida State has a new staff and renewed optimism and the game is in Doak Campbell Stadium where the Tar Heels have won consecutive games. The first on a botched FSU field goal attempt as time expired in 2010 and the other on 54-yarder by Nick Weiler as the clock hit zero in 2016. By the way, the Heels’ wins at Miami and FSU in 2016 – three weeks apart – are the only time the program has won two true road games over ranked teams in the same season.

Brown's team heads to Florida twice and Boston once in the ACC's 10-game league slate for this fall. (Jacob Turner, THI)