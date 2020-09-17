TarHeelIllustrated - AJ: As Of Now, There Are Six Options For Next Weekend

How deep must the sand be for one’s head to be remotely surprised by what transpired Thursday with Charlotte cancelling Saturday’s football game at North Carolina?

Games are being cancelled. Not a lot so far, but enough. That’s college football in 2020. That’s life in 2020.

As far as we know, UNC hasn’t had a positive COVID-19 test in its football program since mid-July, so that’s two months of operating in a relative bubble for the Tar Heels and it's working. Mack Brown and everyone associated with the program have done an amazing job securing a set of guidelines that can be followed, are adhered to, and clearly work.

For UNC, the season should and will go on. But it also requires the rest of the teams on the Tar Heels’ schedule can play, too. A few Charlotte offensive linemen are being quarantined as a result of contact tracing to people they’ve been in contact with who have tested positive for COVID-19. That's why Saturday's contest has been scrubbed.

Smart move. The only move, really.

So what now for the Heels?

UNC is currently open Sept. 26, but Charlotte hosts Georgia State. The Tar Heels are open again Nov. 21, but Charlotte is at Marshall that weekend. So scratch the 49ers off the list. They now join Central Florida, Auburn, James Madison and UConn as once being on Carolina’s 2020 schedule to now being off of it. Add Pitt and Georgia Tech from the ACC to that pod, too.