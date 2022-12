CHARLOTTE – Nobody is making a pitch for postseason awards right now, and this space generally doesn’t do that even in March.

But, for the sake of discussion, and noting the level Armando Bacot has taken his game of late, his performance in North Carolina’s win Wednesday night was national player of the year stuff.

The relevance of noting it this way is to illustrate the heights of his play. We’re talking an exceptionally high level. We’re talking thoroughly dominating one of the top big men in the nation on both ends of the floor, and leading the Tar Heels to an 80-76 victory over Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center.

And we’re talking many accolades stuff.