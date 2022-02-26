RALEIGH – Puff Johnson understands a thing or two about being patient.

He had a firsthand example of the benefit of working through injuries, developing his game, biding time, and taking advantage of an opportunity when it’s presented.

His older brother, Cam Johnson, did that before and after he transferred from Pittsburgh to North Carolina, where he turned himself into a pretty good NBA player. Now, it’s Puff’s turn.

That opportunity came late in the first half of UNC’s 84-74 win at NC State on Saturday, and Johnson responded in a big-time way: 16 points, five rebounds, and plenty of activity in 29 minutes. All career highs, and all were huge in the Tar Heels’ victory.



