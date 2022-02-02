LOUISVILLE, KY – Some 90 minutes after North Carolina and Louisville concluded their back-alley brawl here Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center, a crew was on the court still sweeping up the mess left behind from this wild affair.

This actually isn’t all that common, but was a necessity on this night.

Less than two hours earlier, belligerent Cardinals fans displayed their unhappiness with the officiating and the course the game was taking by showering the floor with whatever was in their hands at the time.

Showering, for sure.