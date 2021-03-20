TarHeelIllustrated - AJ: Carolina Reached The Finish Line And 'Ol Roy Choked Up

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – Roy Williams’ postgame press conferences after his team’s final game each season are usually gut-wrenching because one can easily feel the man’s pain. He hates to lose, but he hates to lose the final game with a group each season because it means they are done, that campaign is over, their quest has ended, and the seniors will never don Carolina blue again. His presser was different following UNC’s 85-62 loss to Wisconsin on Friday night at Mackey Arena, though not by a lot. Instead of sitting 15-20 feet away from the media nestled atop a dais on a stage adorned by NCAA stuff literally everywhere, Williams did his thing on zoom. He choked up a few times talking about his team and how lucky he is to coach basketball for a living, and anyone who doubts his sincerity hasn’t been paying a lick of attention over the last 18 years. The lump in his throat is real. The red eyes are real. The watery eyes are real, and when we’re all gathered in person, tears usually appear. Maybe he teared up, though it’s hard to tell on zoom. Williams will sit back in a few days and exhale. We all will. This was a rough season, and that’s without even getting into wins, losses, dunks, jumpers, chest bumps, turnovers, forced shots, and all. The COVID year of college basketball was the mother of all grinders. It took so much out of anyone whose lives were intertwined within it. Many on the outside looking in really don’t have a grasp of what these players, coaches, and team personnel went through just to get to the finish line. Fans’ emotions swayed like children on a teeter totter with the wins, all 18 of them, and the losses, all 11 of them. But behind the scenes, it was a struggle from day-to-day, especially when you consider this was one of the youngest UNC teams ever.

Williams said he started the season at 70 years of age but feels right now like he's 103. (USA Today)

This wasn’t a good time to usher in a bunch of new guys with a small upper class to boot. Bubbles, quarantines, limited socialization, games in front of no fans, and the thing that may have gotten to the Hall of Fame coach late Friday night more than anything else: The kids never once this season ran out of the tunnel at the Smith Center before the pomp, spirit, energy, and spectacle that comes with playing in the Dean Dome. Andrew Platek and Garrison Brooks didn’t get one minute of that in their final go-round as Tar Heels. The seven freshmen on the roster have never experienced it. Let that sink in for a moment. “I'm so proud of them as young people,” Williams said, occasionally offering a hint of emotion in his voice and face. “This was a hard year. A lot of the stuff you remember from your freshman year in college, none of my freshmen have any memories of anything like that. “You've heard me say before they went to class for six days and that's it. They haven't had the college experience that a normal student has had. They haven't had the college experience of home football weekends and how the pageantry and college football and everything is so much fun. “They haven't had the experience of running out of that tunnel with 21,750 people going crazy. We had Tyler Hansbrough and Bobby Frasor – may have been somebody else; I think we had three players here today. But Tyler told me one time he'd do anything to run out of that tunnel again. “I'm so proud of our kids for going through this and it wasn't nearly as much fun as it's been in the past. I'm proud of that. I'm proud of the fact that we had seven freshmen in our top 10 or 11 players. And 11 players, I guess, seven freshmen.”

Friday night and the season had plenty of challenges, but Williams and the Heels got through it. (USA Today)