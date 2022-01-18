CORAL GABLES, FL – Perhaps we are now figuring out what is North Carolina’s identity, and it’s not exactly something that will invoke a great deal of optimism among its massive fan base.

The Tar Heels can be fantastic, scoring in myriad ways offensively flowing as if they are sometimes running a clinic at a summer camp so campers will see the proper way to space, move, share, get open, position, and shoot. And sometimes the Heels play some defense, too.