So where does North Carolina go from here?

Serious question for a team with some serious problems.

The Tar Heels are past the freshmen-early-in-the-season stage. They are beyond the COVID-excuse portion of the schedule. And they have raced past the grace period any newly arranged team is afforded in the sometimes-symphonic sport of basketball.

Wednesday’s 72-67 loss at Georgia Tech never should have happened. But it did because every ill that has afflicted this team reared its ugliness over the final five-plus minutes of the game sending the Heels back to Chapel Hill with yet another defeat.

That’s now 5-4 overall and 0-2 in the ACC. It’s also 19-24 in their last 43 games, but that’s a different topic for a different time. This year’s club, as New Year’s Eve and the merciful end to 2020 approaches, Roy Williams’ team heads into the new year needing a reboot of sorts as much as the rest of us.