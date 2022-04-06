NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina lost in the national championship game Monday night at the Superdome, but Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels won March Madness.

April madness, too.

And Carolina should win a lot more moving forward.

Who in college basketball is considered the new “It Coach” right now? Yep, Hubert Davis.

What program in college basketball is suddenly considered the “It Program” right now? Yep, North Carolina.