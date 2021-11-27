AJ: Colossal Collapse

RALEIGH – For 58 minutes Friday night, North Carolina carved out a terrific story.

One of resilience, grit, fortitude, and a defense that stepped up on a night it was most needed.

Carolina was going to spoil its arch rivals’ conference championship hopes, and do so in front of their fire-breathing, all-things-baby-blue-hating fans.

But then the bottom fell out in what became a 34-30 loss to No. 20 NC State here at frigid Carter-Finley Stadium.