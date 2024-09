CHAPEL HILL – On to QB3.

Or is Jacolby Criswell now QB1 for North Carolina? If so and he started next Saturday against James Madison, he will be the Tar Heels’ third starting quarterback in their first four games.

It’s a verifiable game of musical QBs going on Among The Pines.

But maybe Mack Brown and Chip Lindsey have found their guy. And if so, how fortuitous was it that Criswell opted to leave Arkansas last spring around the same time Tad Hudson was moving on from Chapel Hill?