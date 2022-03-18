FORT WORTH, TX – It wasn’t long ago wen a noteworthy national college basketball writer publicly wondered if Hubert Davis was the right coach at North Carolina.

This was mere hours after the Tar Heels lost at home to Pittsburgh on Feb. 16, to which the national writer said, “I think Carolina’s NCAA Tournament hopes are pretty much done.”

The thing is, Jeff Goodman wasn’t alone, but his words carry weight because of his extensive experience covering the sport and that he doesn’t sugar-coat stuff. So what he says usually travels.