DURHAM – Hubert Davis is a history buff.

World War II, Civil War, documentaries on a variety of topics, and certainly sports. He is a consumer of them all.

He is also a man of deep faith, something he doesn’t hide. So, it wasn’t a surprise when the rookie North Carolina Coach turned to both as a means of teaching and inspiring his team this week in advance of Saturday’s monumental task:

The underwhelming Tar Heels visiting No. 4 Duke, a team they lost to at home by 20 points a month ago, and on the night its legendary coach would do this for the last time in their fabled building.