LAS VEGAS – So where does North Carolina go from here?

Clearly, the Tar Heels’ performance in Saturday’s embarrassing loss to Kentucky won’t sit well within the team, as it shouldn’t, and something like that doesn’t happen unless alterations are needed.

Carolina has offensive skills. A Tar Heel has scored 20 or more points in each of the team’s 11 games, with 15 such efforts in total, and their adjusted efficiency rating, according to KenPom, is 16th in the nation. The Tar Heels aren’t a vintage UNC rebounding team, but have shown flashes. It must improve, however, to be more Carolina-like.