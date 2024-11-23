AJ: Did a Few Hours Derail Five Positive Weeks?

(Photo by USA Today)

CHESTNUT HILL, MA – Could so much good will built up over a six-week period vanish in a matter of hours? A case study on this surfaced here Saturday in the Northeast on a chilly, wet afternoon in which one of the two teams playing football at Alumni Stadium put forth an effort so bad it had some keen observers wondered if this was worse than the JMU game. Remember that day nine weeks ago? James Madison 70, North Carolina 50. It makes sense to hold that debacle atop the totem pole of poor performances in recent years by the Tar Heels. But good gracious, UNC’s overall showing in a 41-21 loss to Boston College just may have been worse. And it could have derailed a whole lot of regained currency generated by UNC Coach Mack Brown and the program since the team’s fork-in-the-road moment: The last-minute loss to Georgia Tech and simultaneous death of Tylee Craft on October 12. The Tar Heels could have spiraled into the football abyss that weekend. With a fourth consecutive loss, a defense more like a sieve, a third-string quarterback feeling his way around, and a Hall of Fame coach quickly losing fan support, it would have been very much a human nature thing for the Heels to tip over. Instead, they went the other direction, bowing up on life, themselves, and football, and proceeded to win three straight games flexing on D, with the QB making big plays, and the legendary coach regaining the trust of a semblance of his base. And then Saturday, some 19 miles from where the Boston Tea Party took place, the old protests have again surfaced. “Really disappointed for us…,” Mack Brown said after the loss. “We've got to go back and figure out why we were so bad.” In his own words, the Tar Heels were bad. Really bad. Horrifically bad. Inexplicably bad. Unconscionably bad. Here is Saturday’s grim tale: *UNC had 80 yards of offense and six first downs entering the fourth quarter, and only 103 total yards when it took possession with 5:51 remaining in the game and trailing 41-7.

“I thought our offensive line struggled today. I didn't think they did as well as we've been doing, so there will be a combination of a lot of those things when you play this poorly." UNC Coach Mack Brown