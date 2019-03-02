Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-02 22:23:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

AJ: Finding A Way To Win

J50qt7tcljcwf0654ucg
On a night the Tar Heels weren't clicking on many cylinders, the seniors stepped up and guided them to a big win.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

CLEMSON, SC – If sometime early Saturday afternoon, diehard North Carolina fans would have been told the Tar Heels would be very un-UNC-like in myriad ways later that night at Clemson, including sc...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}