LAS VEGAS – Yeah, the transformation of North Carolina’s basketball team is indeed in full swing.

With 12 games in the books, Roy Williams has more than enough intel to decipher who’s most likely to help the Tar Heels moving forward and who isn’t. The thing is, it’s actually not him making that determination, he’s following the rule employed by great scientists:

Mix the potions, look at the data and respect the results.

And after nearly two months of juggling one beaker after another, it appears Williams has found something he and his team can build on. The depleted Tar Heels are better with Jeremiah Francis and Anthony Harris playing major roles. There. Said. Done.

That was certainly the case Saturday during a 74-64 victory over UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena. Without either, the Tar Heels probably would have lost. They were and likely are a different team with the freshmen guards on the floor.

As a result, a few older players lost minutes. And that’s life playing for a blue blood and one of the greatest and most demanding coaches ever.

“I pointed at three or four guys in the locker room, and I said ‘Do you want to play? You didn't play much in the second half. If you want to play, play better,’” Williams said after the game.

Andrew Platek and Christian Keeling have had ample time to weave their smarts and experience into established roles, using consistency to cement their relevance, but neither has taken advantage of their opportunity.