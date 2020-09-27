TarHeelIllustrated - AJ: For The Love Of The Game

Watching Boston College’s players celebrate after Aaron Boumerhli’s 36-yard field goal sailed through the uprights with mere seconds remaining in the Eagles’ surprisingly narrow 24-21 victory over Texas State was pretty cool. The players erupted as if they’d just beaten one of the better teams in the ACC. How about Mississippi State’s kids after holding off LSU’s push and notching a win in Baton Rouge? Texas’ crazy overtime win at Texas Tech? Miami’s spirit and passion, Pitt’s football-dunking defense, Syracuse’s elation after two ugly performances and so on. College football players who won their games Saturday were happy just like they would be in any other season, but there may have been an extra edge to it this weekend. With the SEC back on the field, it felt and looked more like a real college football Saturday. The pageantry was missing everywhere, even though the student section at Texas Tech appeared nearly packed. But college football in the pandemic era is actually pretty cool because it’s college football.

Scott Stadium was empty Saturday, but the Duke-UVA game still had the spirit as if it was full. (USA Today)

We love the traditions. We love team walks, Mike the Tiger, Lane Stadium bouncing during “Enter Sandman,” the chants, songs and general buzz associated with almost every college football game. But even though only small doses of that could be found Saturday, we still had college football, and it was fun. The ACC was positively fascinating Saturday. Who had to do a triple-take with Pitt’s uniforms (ugh), but even in an empty Heinz Field, that was a good game. Louisville is formidable and always posed a threat to make a late push. The Panthers are clearly a team that must be taken seriously, and they look more athletic than these eyes can remember. And, the players had a blast. No fans in the stands, no band, no cheerleaders? No worry. Syracuse played its first game in the heavily refurbished Carrier Dome with no spectators inside. It was weird. There’s something about the echoes of PA announcers indoors, but the sounds ricochet even more when nobody’s in the building. But after a quick “there’s nobody there” realization, who even thought about it? The Orange looked much better than in their first two games, and that’s what stood out. Duke at UVA was strange, too. Seeing the Hill inside Scott Stadium completely empty took several glances before seeming normal, for the game anyway. And when day turned to dusk and the lights were on, the place looked even stranger. But, other than brief recognitions of those things, the game is what stood out and mattered.

An empty stadium didn't diminish BC's celebration Saturday. (USA Today)