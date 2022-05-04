Let’s say, for the sake of discussion, that North Carolina doesn’t add anyone from the portal to its 2022-23 roster.

Kerwin Walton’s departure last weekend opened up an available scholarship, and UNC could have enough of a need it gets filled by someone currently in the portal.

Most fans are seemingly fixated on getting the next Brady Manek, but that isn’t going to happen, as nobody out there is like him as a player, including Matthew Mayer from Baylor. Some fans, as well as this scribe, believe if a move is made, it should be landing a backup to Armando Bacot at the five spot.