IOWA CITY, IA – If last week’s three games in three days in Asheville was more of a lab for Roy Williams and North Carolina, Tuesday night at No. 3 Iowa was more like a big exam.

The Tar Heels found out plenty about themselves last week, and then had a few days to regroup, get in some valuable film time, and begin the process of getting better.

Now, taking on arguably the best player in the country in Hawkeyes’ big man Luka Garza and legitimate national title contender in Iowa, the Heels got a portrait of how they stack up against a team with Final Four written all over it.

The Heels are an okay club right now with potential for much more down the road, but they are also quite flawed, and much of it is traced to their immense youth. And that’s pretty much where everything begins with the Tar Heels.



