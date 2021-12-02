AJ: Fueled By Criticism, Heels Bowed Up Defensively
CHAPEL HILL – That North Carolina entered Wednesday’s game versus Michigan with something to prove on defense is an understatement.In truth, the Tar Heels had mostly been awful stopping opponents t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news