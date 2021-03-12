GREENSBORO, NC – Think about it for a minute: North Carolina won a basketball game Thursday night in which it was well out of character for more than a half, its point guard failed to hand out an assist while missing 10 shots, its shooting guard didn’t get many looks, and two Virginia Tech players posted season-highs in scoring combining for 44 points.

For most of this season, that script would have resulted in a Tar Heels’ loss. A few weeks ago, it might have, as well.