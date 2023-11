CHAPEL HILL – If ever a team needed a game like this, it was North Carolina heading into Saturday’s affair with Campbell.

The Tar Heels came in after having fallen over a cliff the last two weeks, going from the top 10 and a 6-0 record to unranked following embarrassing losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech, two teams that entered those games with a combined record of 4-9.

It was a shocking turn of events for a team that was thinking possible CFP (College Football Playoff) just 14 days ago. Now, they were trying to just get their mojo back.

“I think we did,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “I thought they had fun. They got their confidence back.

It took a while, though.