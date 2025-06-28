AJ: Goodbye, for now

Editor's Note: The current THI staff formally concludes its time here on this site Monday at midnight.

Goodbye doesn’t always mean forever.

It can be temporary, a respite, a recalibration, and even a detour. And it can be eternal.

As I sit here writing this, I am somewhat lost for words, which may come as a surprise to anyone who has listened to my many verbose spewings on our podcasts here at Tar Heel Illustrated or my thousands of appearances on radio shows.

(At least the TV people I’ve worked with kept me in check)

This is the last content item I will prepare for Tar Heel Illustrated. My 11-year run will soon be over at midnight Monday. I will meander off with THI in the rearview mirror as a thing of the past. And it was a helluva run.

We soared to one of the top media outlets covering North Carolina football, basketball, and recruiting. And we did it the right way, always exercising journalistic integrity, discerning information with clarity, and never ever burning a source. There’s a reason we’re well respected, and I take tremendous pride in that.

But my time at THI is about so much more. It’s about the staff I’ve had through the years. It hasn’t always worked out with some, but I’ve been so blessed to have some outstanding people and journalists on my team.

You guys know who you are, each uniquely talented in your own ways. Deana King can read football recruiting tea leaves better than anyone. Jacob Turner’s growth on-air and loyalty has been one of the key components that has elevated THI to the true upper tier.

David Sisk is the best in the business period. He replaced Clint Jackson who was integral in me taking over at THI. He could scout a player so well, was reliable, and also was huge in those early years as I got a handle running a niche site after working for a daily newspaper and being regional/national previusly in my career.

Kevin Roy is a trusted friend who cares deeply about THI. He’s also a tough little nut, as Roy Williams might call him, as Kevin has recently kicked cancer’s ass!