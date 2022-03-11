NEW YORK, NY – A narrative floated not long ago that North Carolina didn’t know how to handle success. And there was certainly merit in one taking that position.

Each time it appeared the Tar Heels were finding themselves, they read the fronts of their jerseys, gazed at the laundry hanging in the rafters at the Smith Center, and just assumed they were taking a rightful position as the next typical UNC basketball team.

At times, some of the players essentially acknowledged their overconfidence, not just in themselves but underestimating opponents as well.