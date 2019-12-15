News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-15 23:20:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

AJ: Has This Become A Confidence Issue?

UNC's problems shooting the basketball have become a serious issue, and it appears a lack of confidence is showing.
UNC's problems shooting the basketball have become a serious issue, and it appears a lack of confidence is showing. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – Garrison Brooks has seen better days.He's seen big wins, routs over quality teams and the ball go through the basket. A lot.On Sunday inside a building in which some of North Carolina...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}