CHAPEL HILL – While Mack Brown is looking hard to figure out North Carolina’s identity, he’s having to do so as his team fights off ghosts from the two abysmal seasons that precipitated his return.

The Tar Heels won just five games combined in 2017 and 2018 but started out this season with thrilling wins over South Carolina and Miami. Confident, exhilarated and riding high, the Heels felt nearly invincible, only that they weren’t at all.

Losses to Wake Forest and Appalachian State over the last eight days have brought the Heels crashing to the Kenan Stadium earth amidst a rubble of questions, inexperience, injuries and no apparent direction.

Amazing to think this when just two weeks ago perhaps no program was skyrocketing away from its former self quicker than UNC. Now, the Tar Heels have more resembled last year’s club than they’d care to acknowledge. But the hints are certainly there.

“The message was that we’re trying to figure out who we are,” Brown said afterward, when asked what his main message to the team was following its 34-31 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday. “I said, ‘You guys, seems like when bad things happen … you get down and that doesn’t work.’

“That doesn’t work in life and that doesn’t work in football. It’s something you can’t do. The harder things get, the more animated you’ve got to be, the more you have to pull together instead of split apart.”

Now to the really hard part. Identifying where that comes from isn’t exactly rocket science, but accepting its reality might be.