Mack Brown finally got a chance to talk about mostly football Thursday. And without question he enjoyed it.

North Carolina’s coach has met with the media now seven times via zoom since the shutdown started and this was easily his most football-laced Q&A session. In fact, 14 of the 15 questions he fielded were actually about football.

COVID-19 and its many effects have been the dominant topics during Brown's previous "pressers," so Thursday was more about the stuff that happens on the gridiron, you know the sport people used to always speak about with Brown.