CLEVELAND, OH – North Carolina’s identity is starting to take shape, and it’s something that should be there most nights.

Should, of course, is the operative word.

No team is at maximum focus and effort every night, it’s just not in the human nature. But, if the Tar Heels can bring 20 to 30 to 35 to close to 40 minutes of grit to the court like they displayed in the second half here at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, they will equip themselves with something so tangible that it will carry them across the finish line quite often.

Sprinkle in some finesse, and the Heels will win quite a few games. Incorporate a lot of finesse, and they will win a lot of games.



