AJ: Heels' In-Game Adjustments Could Carry Lasting Value

CHAPEL HILL – Fans will lament as fans do, and there was a whole lot of that going on for a while Saturday night on social media and THI’s message board. And for good reason. North Carolina was not sharp in the first half of its 59-17 victory over Georgia State at Kenan Stadium. At times, the Tar Heels were shockingly mediocre. The offensive line had more issues than position coach Stacy Searels cared to see. The defense allowed a 17-play scoring drive in which GSU picked up five first downs, including a resistance-free fourth-down conversion on a simple dive play. In addition, the Panthers missed badly on some throws to wide open receivers, and at other times good throws weren’t hauled in. Okay, Carolina wasn’t perfect by any means, and maybe that’s a good thing. Imagine Sunday’s meeting when the team convenes to put this game to bed. The players might role into the Kenan Football Center thinking about all that honey and sugar their head coach has talked about over the last two months only to be reminded of all that they still must fix. Those dadgum game films can do that to a team. Film don’t lie! The eye in the sky will also show how the Tar Heels got their you-know-what together in the second half and curb-stomped Georgia State like many expected to happen in the first half. The Heels adjusted, meaning the staff decided on some alterations, communicated that to the players, and they went out and executed.

The Tar Heels forced three GSU three-and-outs in the third quarter Saturday night. (Jenna Miller/THI)

The value of this victory, aside from Sam Howell making history as the second UNC player to ever pass for 300-plus yards (352 with three touchdowns) and run for 100-plus yards (104 with two scores), and the many snaps younger players got, was the vital lesson learned by so many of the Tar Heels. Young and old alike. “I think it’s threefold,” UNC Coach Mack Brown replied, when asked about the benefit of the players seeing in-game adjustments come to fruition. “Number one, we’re getting more depth, so it may hurt us on some plays but we’re fresher in the third quarter than we used to be, and that’s important. “Secondly, our coaching staff’s got continuity and they’ve been together a long time so they’re doing a better job of adjusting at halftime to things because they’re on the same page and can talk better.” Before getting to Brown’s third point, this is the heart of what Saturday’s game residual meaning. The Heels didn’t come back onto the field until only 3:09 remained on the halftime clock. Clearly, there was some chewing-out going on, but also teaching and communication. And the kids got it. The Heels outscored Georgia State 21-0 in the third quarter gaining 279 yards on offense while forcing the Panthers to three-and-outs on three possessions. Now, Brown’s third point:

True freshman linebacker Power Echols' fourth-quarter interception was one of the night's highlights. (Jenna Miller/THI)