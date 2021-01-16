TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina lost a basketball game it could have won Saturday, but the Tar Heels still took a step forward.

Roy Williams said most of his team’s mistakes are fixable and acknowledged they’ve progressed in recent weeks. He’s right.

And following UNC’s 82-75 loss to Florida State on Saturday here at the Tucker Center, Williams resisted possible temptation at accepting his team grew because, after all it lost. And Hall of Fame coaches don’t get to the Hall of Fame by taking solace from any defeat. But he teetered on the edge some because he saw progress.

