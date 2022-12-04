CHARLOTTE – As bad looks go, this was eye-squinting, look-away bad.

Forget the stats since we’ve been told many times like total yards and first downs don’t entirely mean much, it’s all about points: How many you score, and how many you give up.

That is why North Carolina cannot take any solace from its 39-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. None whatsoever.

This is a team that was 9-1 and hinting at a Heisman Trophy and spot in the CFP just three weeks ago. Now, it’s a limping zebra feverishly trying escape the oncoming clenches of a hungry lion in the Kalahari.

For the third week in a row, Carolina lost to a backup quarterback. For the third week in a row, UNC’s once-efficient red zone offense fell over a cliff.

For the third week in a row, the Tar Heels were dominated in the sack margin. For the third week in a row, UNC QB Drake Maye had a pedestrian game because, for the third week in a row, his receivers couldn’t find much grass with teams dropping eight in coverage.

For the third week in a row, Carolina’s offensive game plan didn’t help the Heels navigate an opponent dropping eight in coverage. For the third game in a row, UNC failed to register a conventional sack.

For the second time in three games, UNC failed to score a single point in the second half, and this was after not scoring in a quarter ONCE through the first 10 games. ONCE!

And for the third game in a row, North Carolina lost a football game. Only this time, given how it played out, the Tar Heels didn’t stand a chance.