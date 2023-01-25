AJ: Heels Show They Aren't 'Sweet' Anymore
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
SYRACUSE, NY – A couple of weeks ago, Caleb Love scoffed at how other clubs perceived the Tar Heels, saying “they think we sweet,” referencing a lack of toughness.
Love was reminded of that comment some 20 minutes after North Carolina defeated Syracuse, 72-68, at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night, and he smiled.
“They can,” he replied when asked if teams still think that about the Heels. “But we’re not.”
At times Tuesday night, the Tar Heels were sweet on offense. Their ball movement over the first 12 minutes or so was a work of art. It was poetry in motion. It was gorgeous.
But the game eventually ground down, as Carolina’s offensive efficiency dropped some, and the ruggedness on the court picked up, which was to be expected.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news