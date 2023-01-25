News More News
AJ: Heels Show They Aren't 'Sweet' Anymore

UNC's label of being soft and not gritty enough no longer matches the Tar Heels' play on the court. (USA Today)
SYRACUSE, NY – A couple of weeks ago, Caleb Love scoffed at how other clubs perceived the Tar Heels, saying “they think we sweet,” referencing a lack of toughness.

Love was reminded of that comment some 20 minutes after North Carolina defeated Syracuse, 72-68, at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night, and he smiled.

“They can,” he replied when asked if teams still think that about the Heels. “But we’re not.”

At times Tuesday night, the Tar Heels were sweet on offense. Their ball movement over the first 12 minutes or so was a work of art. It was poetry in motion. It was gorgeous.

But the game eventually ground down, as Carolina’s offensive efficiency dropped some, and the ruggedness on the court picked up, which was to be expected.

