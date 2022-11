CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – As Mack Brown walked off the field at Scott Stadium on Saturday afternoon, he waved to a strong gathering of North Carolina fans. Both arms in the air, a broad smile on his face, and a mission not yet accomplished.

His team is 8-1 after a 31-28 victory over Virginia, a game in which North Carolina didn’t check a lot of boxes but still managed to win. And that’s in part why the Hall of Fame coach was enjoying the moment so much.