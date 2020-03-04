News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 00:30:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

AJ: Here Come The Heels!

Just ike that, UNC has won three straight games and has looked very Carolina-like in doing so.
Just ike that, UNC has won three straight games and has looked very Carolina-like in doing so. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – At a time during Tuesday's night's game when so many previous North Carolina meltdowns were either in full form or in their early stages, the Tar Heels flexed some new-found muscles a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}