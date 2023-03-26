North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis and his staff are actively digging through the transfer portal looking for parts to complete next season’s roster.

So far, he has lost five Tar Heels to the portal, and more players from the underachieving 2022-23 team could leave as well.

Regardless of who else moves on, whatever Davis ends up doing, he must sign a couple of wing-like threes. As of now, there is nobody on the roster who comes close to fitting the suit of a three, and landing one through the portal makes it a literal crap shoot. Getting two raises the odds someone that fits with next year’s team will join the program here in the next couple of months.

Two things stand out making this an absolute must.