FORT WORTH, TX – Now that was an EKG special.

Good gracious, North Carolina and its fans may take a few days to regain their breath after the Tar Heels blew out, got blown out, and then out-gritted defending national champion Baylor on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.

Even the media were exhausted after a three-hour thriller that saw the absolute best from the Tar Heels and then the absolute worst. Carolina was as good as it’s been in a few years in building a 25-point lead riding the crafty and hot hand of RJ Davis and the ice-in-his-veins marksmanship of Brady Manek in a seemingly improbable rout of the top seed in the East Region.