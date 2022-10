CHAPEL HILL – Developing teams look to stack wins.

Good teams stack them.

So, does that make North Carolina a good team now that the 21st-ranked Tar Heels have won four consecutive games and are 7-1 on the season? They are certainly showing an ability to pile up victories.

If their 42-24 victory over defending ACC champion Pittsburgh on Saturday night is any indication, the Tar Heels may not quite be entirely there yet, but are quickly heading in that direction.