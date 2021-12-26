As bowl games go, North Carolina's tilt with South Carolina won’t measure much on the college football Richter scale.

Both teams are 6-6 and other than a blip here or there, be it negative or positive, neither has generated much attention this season. Though, the Tar Heels did before their train went off the rails in Blacksburg, never to be heard from again.

That was it for the Heels. They were done, out of the national picture after that 17-10 loss, and Sam Howell’s Heisman campaign was over before it really started.