CHAPEL HILL – So this was the Caleb Love we’ve heard about.

You know, that 5-star point guard from St. Louis who routinely made Christian Brothers College High’s opponents look utterly foolish.

The guy who could score in mega-bunches draining threes from the perimeter but also attack the rim and slam, jam like a sky-walking small forward.

The guy to whom Roy Williams handed the keys in the fall assigning him with the massive responsibility of steering the North Carolina basketball ship back to its usual perch atop the ACC.

That guy was inside the Dean Dome on Wednesday night, and it was a sight to see.



