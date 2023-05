CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown was right in celebrating his team winning nine games last season. It was an accomplishment, regardless of how the season ended.

The 2022 Tar Heels became just the second North Carolina team since Brown left following the 1997 season to win more than eight games in a year. Yet, the critics seemingly outweighed those who are content about that layer of the process.

Losing the last four games of a season will generate some negativity, but it’s the whole of the campaign Brown focused on, and he was right in doing so. Nine wins at UNC is nine wins. It means something.