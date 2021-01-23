CHAPEL HILL - The paint is North Carolina’s friend.

Call it the Tar Heels’ anchor, rock, bestie, better half, whatever you want, but for North Carolina to be whole, it must begin every breath with excelling in the interior in mind.

Post up, become available, get the ball inside, get defenders on the hips, make moves and score. Grab missed shots a lot more than the other guys, and that’s pretty much the base recipe for the Tar Heels to find the winner’s circle every time they step onto the court.

Quality defense, taking care of the ball, everyone being dialed in and hitting some threes are also on the menu, but none of that matters much unless Carolina’s terrific interior plays terrifically. And the way to make that happen is if it’s the team’s primary mandate.